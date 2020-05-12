Bryan Adams accused of racism after ‘bat-eating’ coronavirus rant

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian singer Bryan Adams is being accused of anti-Chinese racism after launching into a profanity-filled tirade on Instagram in which he blamed “bat-eating” and “virus-making” people for the coronavirus.

“Thanks to some f—ing bat-eating, wet market animal-selling, virus-making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold,” Adams wrote in his rant. “My message to them other than ‘thanks a f—ing lot’ is go vegan.”

The post appears to have been edited at some point to acknowledge “the thousands that have suffered or died from the virus,” just before Adams complained about the whole world being on hold.

Adams says he was supposed to start a tenancy at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday, and he was lamenting the cancellation due to COVID-19.

“Cuts like a knife,” he wrote.

Critics responded by telling him that racist remarks cut even deeper than missing your singing gig.

“Bryan Adams’ racist xenophobic tirade has been up for 10 hours now,” Wing Kar Li tweeted on Monday night. “Damage has been done.”

Adams (or whoever manages his social accounts) appears to have deleted a duplicate version of the rant on Twitter, although many users captured images of it before it was removed.

University of Alberta professor Timothy Caulfield, who specializes in health research, blasted Adams’ tweet as “angry, stigmatizing, hate-baiting” and “scientifically wonky.”

“I get that people are frustrated, but this kind of aggressive messaging from an influencer helps no one,” he wrote.

Caulfield appeared to touch on the contradictions in Adams’ rage-fuelled rant. The prevailing scientific theory is that the coronavirus emerged from nature and may have passed to humans through one of China’s wet markets, either through consumption of a bat or another intermediary species. However, Adams appeared to simultaneously push another, unfounded theory that China created the virus in a lab and is somehow profiting off of it.

Adams has not apologized as of Tuesday morning.

