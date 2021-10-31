Edmonton Oilers strike twice on power play to beat Canucks

Send this page to someone via email

Mikko Koskinen made 29 saves as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 Saturday night.

The Oilers had the better of the play in the first period. The second play unit cashed in when Warren Foegele jammed a rebound past Thatcher Demko for his second of the season.

The Canucks responded in the second but missed several good scoring chances. The Oilers went to the power play late in the frame. Leon Draisaitl banged in a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to make it 2-0.

Connor McDavid got in behind the defence for two great chances in the third but was denied by Demko both times.

The Canucks pulled Demko for an extra skater with four minutes left, then went on a six-on-four when Darnell Nurse went off for cross-checking. Koskinen came up with a sliding save on Oliver Ekman-Larssson, then made a brilliant blocker stop on Brock Boeser.

Boeser did get one past Koskinen but with just 5.3 seconds on the clock.

The Oilers went 2/2 on the power play and are 11/23 (47.8%) for the season.

Nugent-Hopkins has yet to score but has ten assists.

The Oilers, 6-1, will host Seattle on Monday.