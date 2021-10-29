Edmonton Oilers on the rise in faceoff dot

The Edmonton Oilers are working on reversing their fortunes in the faceoff circle.

In the last 16 seasons, the Oilers have finished above 50 per cent only four times. So far this year, the Oilers boast a win rate of 54.2 per cent, fourth best in the NHL.

“Faceoffs can be an individual thing where the centremen digs in,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

“There’s good faceoff men that just win pucks alone. It’s also the help the centremen gets off loose pucks because about the half the time it’s not a cleanly won draw.”

Leon Draisaitl gets the bulk of the work. He’s taken 116 draws and has won 59.5 per cent of them. Derek Ryan is next busiest, having gone to the dot 75 times.

“It just changes the whole game if you’re chasing the puck the whole game, trying to get it back, or if you start with the puck. Wingers are definitely important in that,” said Ryan, who’s at 54.7 per cent.

“I know dating back to my Carolina days, (Hurricanes head coach) Rod Brind’amour would be harping on the wingers really, really hard on that because he doesn’t like those 50-50 battles to be lost.”

“Wingers definitely play a big part in those 50-50 pucks. You gotta kick those back or win those wall battles for the centre,” said winger Zack Kassian. “Faceoffs are everything. They’re almost overlooked sometimes. If you’re starting with the puck, chances are you’re going to end up in the O-zone. Chances are you’re going to, hopefully, end up with a scoring chance or wearing the other team down.”

Goaltender Mike Smith’s status for Saturday’s game in Vancouver is uncertain, though he did go through a full practice on Friday and will travel to Vancouver.

The Oilers and Canucks are on 630 with the Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.