Edmonton Oilers Duncan Keith didn’t know about Chicago sexual assault allegations

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith said Wednesday morning he was not one of 139 people interviewed during a sexual assault investigation into former Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich.

Keith was traded to the Oilers in July after playing for Chicago since 2005. The investigation details an alleged assault of an unnamed former player in May 2010. The Blackhawks would win the Stanley Cup in June.

“I didn’t know anything. My time in those playoffs, thinking back, my whole focus was right in the moment what we had to do as a team, as a group,” Keith recalled.

“I know there was talk players knew, and maybe some guys did know. But not everybody knew. Maybe that’s hard for people to understand, but that’s the truth. Not everybody knew. I didn’t know what was happening and that those things happened to that person.”

Keith said he didn’t have much interaction with Aldrich, though he took note when Adrich didn’t return for the next season.

“I was told that it was because the NHL schedule was too much so he went to college,” Keith said.

The victim of the alleged assault is identified in the report by Jenner & Block as a 20-year-old member of Chicago’s minor league team who was called up to be available if needed during the playoffs.

“I honestly don’t even know who it is. I’ve heard multiple different names,” said Keith. “I don’t even know who it is to reach out to that person.”