Kyle Beach has stepped forward as John Doe 1 in the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault investigation.

Beach appeared on TSN’s SportsCentre on Wednesday night to identify himself as the first accuser of former Blackhawks’ video coach Brad Aldrich.

He had been named John Doe 1 in court documents related to the sexual assaults in 2010.

More to come.