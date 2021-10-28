Edmonton Oilers fall to Philadelphia Flyers

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers suffered their first loss of the season, falling 5-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

Claude Giroux grabbed a missed shot off the backboards and wrapped it around to open the scoring. Mikko Koskinen misplayed the puck behind his net to set up the Flyers’ second goal by Nate Thompson.

The Oilers came back 35 seconds later with Tyson Barrie flipping a backhand past Carter Hart for his first of the season. Connor McDavid had his pass attempt tick in off Justin Braun for a power-play goal with 17.8 seconds to go in the first.

The Flyers regained the lead with just 0.6 on the clock when Cam Atkinson whapped a bouncing puck past Koskinen.

Zach Hyman scored the only goal of the second period, converting a pass from Jesse Puljujarvi in the first minute of the frame. Hyman has five goals in his last three games.

Atkinson drilled a long shot under Koskinen to restore the Flyers’ lead four minutes into the third. The Oilers went on the power play with six minutes left but couldn’t muster the tying goals.

Sean Couturier put it away with an empty netter.

Hart made 34 saves while Koskinen made 30.

The Oilers, 5-1, will visit Vancouver on Saturday.