Zach Hyman scores twice as Edmonton Oilers remain unbeaten

The Edmonton Oilers have started 5-0 for the fourth time in team history thanks to a 5-3 road win over the Vegas Golden Knights Friday night.

Nicolas Roy gave the Golden Knights the lead on a deflection before the game was four minutes old. Zach Hyman came back with a power play goal for the Oilers. During a scramble in the crease, the puck nudged off Hyman’s skate and over the line. Vegas had a two-man advantage for 1:38 late in the first, but the Oilers killed it off.

The Golden Knights had another tip-in goal to start the second, coming off the stick of Nolan Patrick. The Oilers responded with two goals in 1:12. Hyman blasted home a pass from Connor McDavid, then Leon Draisaitl fired in a feed from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Nicolas Hague blazed a point shot past Mikko Koskinen two minutes into the third to even it up. The Oilers came right back with Zack Kassian sliding a backhand on a breakaway under Robin Lehner. Duncan Keith assisted on the play for his first point with the Oilers. Draisaitl added an empty netter late in the third.

Koskinen made 36 saves to run his record to 3-0.

The Oilers next game is Wednesday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.