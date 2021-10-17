Connor McDavid’s hat trick leads Edmonton Oilers over Flames

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid notched his tenth career regular season hat trick to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames Saturday night at Rogers Place.

It was a spirited first period, with several big hits and scrums. The offence was provided by former Flame Derek Ryan, who scored his first goal as an Oiler. Late in the first, McDavid snapped a shot past Jacob Markstrom for a power play marker and a 2-0 Edmonton lead.

“I don’t think we have enough emotion in the game,” Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said. “A little emotion, a little heart, Saturday night, a couple rivals…what’s wrong with that?”

On the power play again early in the second, McDavid pounded home a one-timer to make it 3-0.

“If you watch the replay, it was a little fluffy,” Draisaitl joked about McDavid one-time shot.

“I think it rolled a little bit, but it was a nice pass from (Darnell Nurse) and I just tried to get good wood on it,” McDavid said.

“I’ve probably never scored a goal from there like that, just a straight one-timer like that, but I definitely worked at it and it was a nice pass from Doc and I just tried to get it there.”

Andrew Mangiapane popped a rebound behind Mike Smith to put the Flames on the board just prior to the halfway point of the game.

The Flames climbed within a goal thanks to a power play strike by Elias Lindholm five minutes into the third. Jesse Puljujarvi provided a quick reply, beating Markstrom blocker side 26 seconds later. Puljujarvi set up McDavid for an empty-netter with 1:37 left.

“His confidence is coming more and more. it’s fun to be a part of. He’s fun to play with,” Draisaitl said of Puljujarvi. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "His confidence is coming more and more. it's fun to be a part of. He's fun to play with," Draisaitl said of Puljujarvi.

The Flames outshot the Oilers 47-33. Smith made 45 saves for the win. Leon Draisaitl had three assists. Puljujarvi had a goal and two assists.

The Oilers, 2-0, will host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

With files from 630 CHED’s Brenden Escott