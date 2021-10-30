Menu

Crime

Grande Prairie teen caught and charged for impersonating officer

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted October 30, 2021 3:34 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

Grande Prairie police have charged an 18-year-old with impersonating a peace officer after a disturbing incident Friday night.

A man told police he was making a turn when an older model SUV approached from behind with blue and red lights flashing on the dashboard.

Read more: Body armour, pepper spray stolen from RCMP vehicle in Edmonton

When he pulled over, a man wearing a uniform shirt and police badge approached his vehicle, claimed it was all a joke and drove away.

Police were able to locate the teen, who is scheduled to appear in court next month.

RCMP are reminding drivers they can always request proper identification from an officer — including the badge number and photo ID.

