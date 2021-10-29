Body armour, pepper spray stolen from RCMP vehicle in Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service issued a plea for tips from the public on Friday night as it investigates the theft of body armour and pepper spray from an RCMP vehicle while it was parked in the city this week.

Police said the items were taken from an unmarked RCMP cruiser parked in a residential back alley in the city’s west end sometime between Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Thursday at 5 p.m. Police said RCMP business cards were also stolen and the vehicle was damaged.

“In the interest of public safety, EPS and Alberta RCMP are notifying the public of these missing items,” EPS said in a news release.

“Citizens are reminded that they can request identification from anyone identifying themselves as a police officer. When doing so, citizens can request to see the officer’s police badge as well as a police photo identification card which includes a photo of the officer, their name, date of birth and badge number.”

Police added that citizens can also call the police non-emergency number to verify an officer’s identity.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the RCMP-issued items or who stole them is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.