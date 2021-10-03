RCMP, Edmonton police uniforms stolen from Calgary home

Send this page to someone via email

Stolen police gear, including uniforms, may be in the wrong hands, and cops in Calgary and Edmonton want the public to know.

In a news release Sunday, Calgary police said the gear was stolen from a northwest home on Saturday.

CPS investigators swept the area and managed to recover some of the items reported stolen.

But they’re still looking for RCMP and Edmonton police uniforms that were taken.

They stress no firearm, ammunition, police radio equipment or police use of force options were stolen.

RCMP operational items reported stolen include:

Soft body armour

RCMP duty belt containing no tools or ammunition

Plain clothes firearm holster

RCMP patrol jacket with fleece liner

RCMP thin jacket

RCMP parka

Four RCMP duty shirts, long and short sleeved

Five RCMP ball caps

RCMP toque

International RCMP uniform shirts, long and short sleeved

A small SentrySafe

Soft police duty bag

Hard police duty bag

Tactical fanny pack

Various police patches and shoulder flashes

Edmonton Police Service non-operational items reported stolen include:

EPS duty hat

EPS dress uniform

More images of the stolen gear are available at the City of Calgary Newsroom.

Police say if you have a concern about an individual identifying themselves as an officer, you can request to see the individual’s police badge and photo identification card, as well as phoning police non-emergency number to verify an officer’s identity.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may come across these items, is asked to contact CPS by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.