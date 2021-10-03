Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP, Edmonton police uniforms stolen from Calgary home

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted October 3, 2021 7:17 pm
Examples of some of the RCMP and Edmonton Police Service gear stolen from a Calgary home Oct. 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Examples of some of the RCMP and Edmonton Police Service gear stolen from a Calgary home Oct. 2, 2021. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Stolen police gear, including uniforms, may be in the wrong hands, and cops in Calgary and Edmonton want the public to know.

In a news release Sunday, Calgary police said the gear was stolen from a northwest home on Saturday.

CPS investigators swept the area and managed to recover some of the items reported stolen.

Read more: Calgary’s municipal election advance polls set to open Monday

But they’re still looking for RCMP and Edmonton police uniforms that were taken.

They stress no firearm, ammunition, police radio equipment or police use of force options were stolen.

RCMP operational items reported stolen include:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Soft body armour
  • RCMP duty belt containing no tools or ammunition
  • Plain clothes firearm holster
  • RCMP patrol jacket with fleece liner
  • RCMP thin jacket
  • RCMP parka
  • Four RCMP duty shirts, long and short sleeved
  • Five RCMP ball caps
  • RCMP toque
  • International RCMP uniform shirts, long and short sleeved
  • A small SentrySafe
  • Soft police duty bag
  • Hard police duty bag
  • Tactical fanny pack
  • Various police patches and shoulder flashes

Edmonton Police Service non-operational items reported stolen include:

  • EPS duty hat
  • EPS dress uniform

More images of the stolen gear are available at the City of Calgary Newsroom.

Police say if you have a concern about an individual identifying themselves as an officer, you can request to see the individual’s police badge and photo identification card, as well as phoning police non-emergency number to verify an officer’s identity.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may come across these items, is asked to contact CPS by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagEdmonton police tagCalgary Police tagstolen gear tagStolen police gear tagStolen police uniforms tagstolen uniforms tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers