RCMP, Edmonton police uniforms stolen from Calgary home

Stolen police gear, including uniforms, may be in the wrong hands, and cops in Calgary and Edmonton want the public to know.
In a news release Sunday, Calgary police said the gear was stolen from a northwest home on Saturday.
CPS investigators swept the area and managed to recover some of the items reported stolen.
But they’re still looking for RCMP and Edmonton police uniforms that were taken.
They stress no firearm, ammunition, police radio equipment or police use of force options were stolen.
RCMP operational items reported stolen include:
- Soft body armour
- RCMP duty belt containing no tools or ammunition
- Plain clothes firearm holster
- RCMP patrol jacket with fleece liner
- RCMP thin jacket
- RCMP parka
- Four RCMP duty shirts, long and short sleeved
- Five RCMP ball caps
- RCMP toque
- International RCMP uniform shirts, long and short sleeved
- A small SentrySafe
- Soft police duty bag
- Hard police duty bag
- Tactical fanny pack
- Various police patches and shoulder flashes
Edmonton Police Service non-operational items reported stolen include:
- EPS duty hat
- EPS dress uniform
More images of the stolen gear are available at the City of Calgary Newsroom.
Police say if you have a concern about an individual identifying themselves as an officer, you can request to see the individual’s police badge and photo identification card, as well as phoning police non-emergency number to verify an officer’s identity.
Anyone with information about this incident, or who may come across these items, is asked to contact CPS by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.
Comments