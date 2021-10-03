SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Advance polls set to open Monday morning ahead of Oct. 18 general municipal election

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted October 3, 2021 5:03 pm
Calgarians can vote in advance polls ahead of the general municipal election starting Oct. 4, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgarians can vote in advance polls ahead of the general municipal election starting Oct. 4, 2021. Global News

Calgarians can cast their votes early in the municipal election starting Monday.

Advance polls will be open until Sunday, Oct. 10.

Read more: Calgary election 2021: Who’s running for mayor?

Those 18 and older can vote from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. next weekend.

Voters will require proof of I.D. and have to vote at their designated polling station. COVID-19 measures will be in place, including mandatory masking, offering single-use pencils and frequent sanitation.

Elections Calgary returning officer Kate Martin said this year, there are 37 designated advance voting stations, 11 more than in the 2017 municipal election.

To find out where to vote, head to the City of Calgary election website.

There are 27 candidates running for mayor, over 100 vying for councillor seats, as well as 37 public and 18 Catholic school board trustee hopefuls.

Calgarians will also be asked to answer several plebiscite questions:

  • whether or not to add fluoride to city water
  • up to three candidates for senate
  • whether or not to adopt Daylight Saving Time year round, and
  • whether or not to remove equalization from the Constitution
Click to play video: 'On the ballot: Should Albertans do away with changing clocks twice a year?' On the ballot: Should Albertans do away with changing clocks twice a year?
On the ballot: Should Albertans do away with changing clocks twice a year?

General Election Day is Monday, Oct. 18.

