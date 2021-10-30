Woodstock, Ont. man identified as victim of fatal crash in East Zorra-Tavistock: OPP

Oxford County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal collision that took place in East Zorra-Tavistock Township.
Police say around 4:30 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were notified of a single-vehicle crash on 16th Line.
The investigation determined a vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was rushed to hospital via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries and later died.
The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Stewart Deller of Woodstock.
The road was closed for around six hours for the investigation. It has since reopened.
