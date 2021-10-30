Woodstock, Ont. man identified as victim of fatal crash in East Zorra-Tavistock: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Oxford County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal collision that took place in East Zorra-Tavistock Township.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were notified of a single-vehicle crash on 16th Line.

The investigation determined a vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was rushed to hospital via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Stewart Deller of Woodstock.

The road was closed for around six hours for the investigation. It has since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement