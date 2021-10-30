Menu

Traffic

Woodstock, Ont. man identified as victim of fatal crash in East Zorra-Tavistock: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 30, 2021 2:18 pm
Don Mitchell / Global News

Oxford County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal collision that took place in East Zorra-Tavistock Township.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were notified of a single-vehicle crash on 16th Line.

The investigation determined a vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Read more: Two dead following fatal crash in Zorra Township: OPP

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was rushed to hospital via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Stewart Deller of Woodstock.

The road was closed for around six hours for the investigation. It has since reopened.

