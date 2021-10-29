Menu

Crime

Osoyoos, B.C. couple involved in ‘tragic murder suicide’ said to be quiet, kept to themselves

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 5:37 pm
Hans and Karen Bahr, have been identified as the couple involved in a murder suicide in Osoyoos. They've been described as a quiet couple who mostly kept to themselves. View image in full screen
Friends and neighbours of an Osoyoos, B.C., couple who died Wednesday in what RCMP have described as a “tragic murder suicide” are reeling.

Neighbours say Hans and Karen Bahr were a quiet, church-going pair who mostly kept to themselves. Little is known about what led to their final moments.

“I don’t know what to say. It’s shocking. They’re such a nice couple. And they were so happy together,” said Rob Shull, an Osoyoos man who knew the couple.

He added that they just aren’t the sort of people to whom something like this happens.

Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a release that Osoyoos RCMP responded to an abandoned vehicle complaint in a rural area and the car was connected to a home in the 9000 block of 115 Street.

Story continues below advertisement

When police arrived at the home in question, they discovered one body, while a second was located in the area of the abandoned car.

The incident occurred in the Casitas Del Sol gated community.

“Through the course of the investigations, officers have determined that the two deceased individuals were known to each other, and that there is no threat to public safety,” Bayda said.

Bayda said that no further information will be released at this time. The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

— With files from Jules Knox and Shelby Thom

RCMP Okanagan Murder south okanagan Suicide osoyoos Murder-Suicide Osoyoos RCMP Jason Bayda

