1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting in Scarborough: Toronto police

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One person is dead and another has been injured following a shooting in Scarborough on Monday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401 at about 3:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

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Police said two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was located near Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East and was taken to hospital by emergency run, police said.

Investigators have not released information about the victims or possible suspects.

The homicide unit has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.