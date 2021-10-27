Menu

Crime

Police investigating after 2 bodies discovered in Osoyoos, B.C.: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 8:27 pm
The RCMP say the Southeast District Major Crime unit, with assistance from South Okanagan RCMP, are investigating. View image in full screen
The RCMP say the Southeast District Major Crime unit, with assistance from South Okanagan RCMP, are investigating. Lee Brown / The Canadian Press

Police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in Osoyoos, B.C.

Little information was released by police on Wednesday afternoon, but it was reported that the Southeast District Major Crime Unit, with assistance from South Okanagan RCMP, is investigating.

“Officers have determined that the two individuals were known to each other, and that there is no threat to public safety,” police said in a press release.

RCMP said the investigation is in its early stages and that more information will be available pending next of kin notifications.

