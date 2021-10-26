Menu

Crime

RCMP flood Naramata for complaint of shots fired

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 1:56 pm
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Lee Brown / The Canadian Press

There is a heavy police presence in Naramata Tuesday morning as RCMP investigate a complaint of shots fired.

Penticton RCMP were called on Oct. 26 at 7:43 am, to a report of shots being fired in the Indian Rock Road area of Naramata, B.C., Supt. Brian Hunter said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Woman’s body discovered inside Naramata home' Woman’s body discovered inside Naramata home
Woman’s body discovered inside Naramata home – Jun 10, 2021

Police have roadblocks set up.

Anyone who may have observed anything suspicious in the area is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at  250-492-4300 or 911.

Click to play video: 'Two charged in Naramata double murder' Two charged in Naramata double murder
Two charged in Naramata double murder – Jun 19, 2021
