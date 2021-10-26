RCMP flood Naramata for complaint of shots fired

There is a heavy police presence in Naramata Tuesday morning as RCMP investigate a complaint of shots fired.
Penticton RCMP were called on Oct. 26 at 7:43 am, to a report of shots being fired in the Indian Rock Road area of Naramata, B.C., Supt. Brian Hunter said in a press release.
Police have roadblocks set up.
Anyone who may have observed anything suspicious in the area is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or 911.
