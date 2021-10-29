Menu

Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 26 new cases, state of emergency renewed

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 2:52 pm
Click to play video: 'All Nova Scotia public servants must get COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 30' All Nova Scotia public servants must get COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 30
The province is extending its mandatory proof of vaccination policy to all government employees. Now, all 11,000 public servants must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30. But as Nova Scotia continues to try and get its vaccination rates up, the fourth wave of COVID-19 continues to spread. Jesse Thomas has more – Oct 6, 2021

Nova Scotia reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 recoveries on Friday.

There are 18 cases in Central Zone, four cases in Eastern Zone, three cases in Northern Zone and one case in Western Zone.

The province also announced it is renewing the state of emergency, which means COVID-19 health measures will continue.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 31 new cases of COVID-19, active total above 170

The order will take effect at noon on Sunday, and extend to noon on Nov. 14, unless the government terminates or extends it.

As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 169 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 10 people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

There were 26,046 rapid tests administered between Oct. 22 and 28. This includes 1,725 rapid tests at the pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth and Kentville and 24,321 through the workplace screening program.

Another 13,525 home rapid tests were distributed at the pop-up sites, the province said.

Click to play video: 'Pregnant people urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19' Pregnant people urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Pregnant people urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,485 tests the day before.

As of Thursday, 1,572,667 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 761,334 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 2,502 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 1,458 positive COVID-19 cases and six deaths. There are 1,283 resolved cases.

