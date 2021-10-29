COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 26 new cases, state of emergency renewed

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 recoveries on Friday.

There are 18 cases in Central Zone, four cases in Eastern Zone, three cases in Northern Zone and one case in Western Zone.

The province also announced it is renewing the state of emergency, which means COVID-19 health measures will continue.

The order will take effect at noon on Sunday, and extend to noon on Nov. 14, unless the government terminates or extends it.

As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 169 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 10 people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

There were 26,046 rapid tests administered between Oct. 22 and 28. This includes 1,725 rapid tests at the pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth and Kentville and 24,321 through the workplace screening program.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 13,525 home rapid tests were distributed at the pop-up sites, the province said.

2:04 Pregnant people urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 Pregnant people urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,485 tests the day before.

As of Thursday, 1,572,667 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 761,334 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 2,502 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 1,458 positive COVID-19 cases and six deaths. There are 1,283 resolved cases.