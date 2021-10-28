Nova Scotia reports 31 new cases of COVID-19, active total above 170

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and five new recoveries.

In a release, the province said 17 cases are in the Central Zone, eight are in the Western Zone, three are in the Eastern Zone and three are in the Northern Zone.

There are now 171 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 10 people are in hospital, one of whom is in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,853 tests on Wednesday.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 83.2 per cent of Nova Scotia have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 78.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, another school — Rocky Lake Elementary in Bedford — was notified of an exposure. A full list of schools with exposures can be found here.