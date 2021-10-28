Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Health

Nova Scotia reports 31 new cases of COVID-19, active total above 170

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'Number of ER closures expected to get worse before it gets better' Number of ER closures expected to get worse before it gets better
Emergency room closures in Nova Scotia continue to be driven by a nurse and doctor shortage, and it’s expected to get worse before it gets better. Jesse Thomas has more.

Nova Scotia reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and five new recoveries.

In a release, the province said 17 cases are in the Central Zone, eight are in the Western Zone, three are in the Eastern Zone and three are in the Northern Zone.

There are now 171 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 10 people are in hospital, one of whom is in ICU.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 26 new cases of COVID-19, mostly in Central Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,853 tests on Wednesday.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 83.2 per cent of Nova Scotia have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 78.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, another school — Rocky Lake Elementary in Bedford — was notified of an exposure. A full list of schools with exposures can be found here.

