Ottawa shelter worker among latest accused of faking COVID-19 vaccine proof: police

The Ottawa Police Service has announced more charges against individuals accused of falsifying COVID-19 proof of vaccination in attempts to skirt workplace mandates.

The local fraud unit said Friday it has charged a man and a woman after an investigation stemming from a tip received on Sept. 21.

Police were told by a local shelter director that they suspected one of their employees had presented a fake vaccine certificate to keep her job there.

The investigation found the suspect had submitted falsified documents to attest she had received two doses of the vaccine, according to police.

A man living in the original suspect’s household was then also found to have obtained an Ontario vaccination certificate by submitting forged documents, police said.

Both of the individuals’ forged papers said they received their shots in the United States.

Police charged 38-year-old Alexis Maitland and 47-year-old Dominic Poissant with uttering forged documents and obtaining by false pretence.

Both were released with scheduled court appearances.

Ottawa police have now charged four people in connection with fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates this week alone.

On Tuesday, police laid forgery charges against a Gatineau man and on Thursday said they had charged a member of the Ottawa Paramedic Service with falsifying his certificate to keep his job.

