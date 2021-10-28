Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police allege Ottawa paramedic gave fake COVID-19 vaccine certificate to keep job

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 9:35 am
An Ottawa paramedic was charged after he allegedly presented a fake COVID-19 proof of vaccination to his employer. View image in full screen
An Ottawa paramedic was charged after he allegedly presented a fake COVID-19 proof of vaccination to his employer. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A paramedic in Ottawa is facing fraud-related charges after police allege he falsified his proof of COVID-19 vaccine to get around the service’s vaccination mandate.

The Ottawa police said Thursday they got a tip on Oct. 21 that a member of the Ottawa Paramedic Service had used a fraudulent certificate to attest to his vaccination status, a condition of employment for city workers.

The paramedic service’s own professional standards section then did its own investigation and found the documents submitted were forged, police said.

Read more: Ottawa police charge man with forgery in fake COVID-19 certificate investigation

On Wednesday, police charged 30-year-old Ali Abdelgani with uttering a forged document, obtaining by false pretence, and forgery.

He was released on an undertaking with conditions and a scheduled court appearance.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that falsifying vaccine credentials is a criminal offence, and urge anyone who might know about similar types of fraud to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5492.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario premier Ford, top doctor defend decision to roll back proof-of-vaccination starting January' COVID-19: Ontario premier Ford, top doctor defend decision to roll back proof-of-vaccination starting January
COVID-19: Ontario premier Ford, top doctor defend decision to roll back proof-of-vaccination starting January
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagcovid vaccine tagOttawa Police Service tagOttawa Paramedic Service tagfake vaccine passport tagOttawa Vaccine Mandate tagforged proof of vaccination tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers