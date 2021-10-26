Ottawa police charge man with forgery in fake COVID-19 certificate investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have charged a Gatineau Que., man as a result of what they’re calling a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine certificate investigation.

Police did not give many details about their investigation, but called it extensive and complex, involving several Ottawa Police Service units and other law enforcement agencies.

OPS say they were alerted to the matter in September of this year.

Monday, investigators charged 27-year-old Pierre Patry with several offences, including two counts each of forgery, possession of the proceeds of crime and uttering a forged document.

He also faces laundering and trafficking charges.

Patry was released on conditions and is expected in court at a later date.

With the announcement of the charges, Ottawa police also issued a reminder to residents that selling, purchasing, utilizing or knowingly accepting false COVID-19 vaccination credentials is a criminal offence.

