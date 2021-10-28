New South Niagara hospital takes a step foward

Send this page to someone via email

A long-awaited new hospital to serve residents of South Niagara has taken a step forward.

Infrastructure Ontario and Niagara Health have issued a request for proposals to design, build, finance and maintain the new South Niagara hospital.

Once built, the new hospital is expected to have 469 beds, which totals 156 more beds than the aging facilities it is scheduled to replace in Niagara Falls, Port Colborne and Fort Erie.

The new hospital will also consolidate and expand acute care services, as well as emergency, critical care and surgical services.

The provincial government adds that the new South Niagara Hospital will also feature centres of excellence specializing in stroke, complex care, geriatrics and geriatric psychiatry and wellness in aging.

“The release of the RFP is a significant milestone,” says Lynn Guerriero, president and chief executive officer of Niagara Health.

She adds that it brings the system one-step closer “to delivering a state-of-the-art hospital as part of its vision to create a world-class, high-quality health-care experience for the residents of Niagara.”

“With this new build, and the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital rebuild” in Grimsby, adds Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff, “the Niagara Region will have a significant number of brand-new health care facilities, which will ensure patients and their families receive the best possible care.”

Niagara Health will continue operating existing hospitals in St. Catharines and Welland.

