Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Three teams shortlisted to build new Grimsby, Ont. hospital

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 30, 2021 4:43 pm
Three teams have been shortlisted to build the new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby. View image in full screen
Three teams have been shortlisted to build the new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) have advanced three teams to the request for proposals stage to design, build and finance Grimsby’s new hospital.

IO says the three teams were prequalified based on a set of criteria that included design and construction capability, experience and financial capacity.

A successful bidder is expected to be announced in the spring of 2022.

Read more: Ontario government announces plan to rebuild Grimsby hospital

The prequalified teams and their prime team members are:

AMICO SACYR ALLIANCE

Trending Stories

Applicant Lead: Amico Design Build Inc. (50%), Sacyr Construction S.A (50%)
Design Team: IBI Group Architects Canada
Construction Team: Amico Design Build Inc. (50%), Sacyr Construction S.A (50%)
Financial Advisor: Operis Business Engineering Limited

Story continues below advertisement

ELLISDON INFRASTRUCTURE HEALTHCARE

Applicant Leads: EllisDon Corporation
Design Team: Parkin Architects Limited
Construction Team: EllisDon Corporation
Financial Advisor: EllisDon Capital Inc.

POMERLEAU HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

Applicant Lead: Pomerleau Inc.
Design Team: Cumulus Architects Inc, WalterFedy
Construction Team: Pomerleau Inc.
Financial Advisor: Pomerleau Inc.

The redevelopment calls for the construction of a new, larger hospital behind the existing West Lincoln Memorial.

The features of the new hospital will include acute inpatient beds, a 24-hour emergency department, maternal and newborn services.

It will also offer day surgeries including endoscopy and minor procedures, increased outpatient care space and advanced diagnostics, including X-ray, mammography, echocardiography and ultrasound and CT scans.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Region tagHamilton Health Sciences tagGrimsby tagGTHA tagHHS tagInfrastructure Ontario tagRequest For Proposals tagHamilton area tagWest Lincoln Memorial Hospital tagGrimsby hospital tagGrimsby Ont tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers