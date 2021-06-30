Three teams shortlisted to build new Grimsby, Ont. hospital

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) have advanced three teams to the request for proposals stage to design, build and finance Grimsby’s new hospital.
IO says the three teams were prequalified based on a set of criteria that included design and construction capability, experience and financial capacity.
A successful bidder is expected to be announced in the spring of 2022.
The prequalified teams and their prime team members are:
AMICO SACYR ALLIANCE
Applicant Lead: Amico Design Build Inc. (50%), Sacyr Construction S.A (50%)
Design Team: IBI Group Architects Canada
Construction Team: Amico Design Build Inc. (50%), Sacyr Construction S.A (50%)
Financial Advisor: Operis Business Engineering Limited
ELLISDON INFRASTRUCTURE HEALTHCARE
Applicant Leads: EllisDon Corporation
Design Team: Parkin Architects Limited
Construction Team: EllisDon Corporation
Financial Advisor: EllisDon Capital Inc.
POMERLEAU HEALTHCARE PARTNERS
Applicant Lead: Pomerleau Inc.
Design Team: Cumulus Architects Inc, WalterFedy
Construction Team: Pomerleau Inc.
Financial Advisor: Pomerleau Inc.
The redevelopment calls for the construction of a new, larger hospital behind the existing West Lincoln Memorial.
The features of the new hospital will include acute inpatient beds, a 24-hour emergency department, maternal and newborn services.
It will also offer day surgeries including endoscopy and minor procedures, increased outpatient care space and advanced diagnostics, including X-ray, mammography, echocardiography and ultrasound and CT scans.
