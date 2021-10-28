Body recovered confirmed to be missing Whitby woman, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say the body of a missing Whitby woman has been recovered.

Police said in a news release Thursday that a post-mortem examination conducted on human remains found in Kawatha Lakes, Ont., had been confirmed to be 58-year-old Ava Burton.

The statement said Ontario Provincial Police officers were called after human remains were located on The Glen Road in Mariposa Township after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Durham police officers were notified that evening and assisted with the investigation.

The release said a second body was recovered at the scene, but the identity of the second victim hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Police said both victims had “obvious signs of trauma.”

Officers previously said they were called to a home on Scepter Place in Whitby, near Garrard Road and Dryden Boulevard, just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Police said they received a call to “check on the well-being” of two women, identified as 58-year-old Ava Burton and 85-year-old Tatilda Noble, but when officers arrived they couldn’t find the women.

Police deemed their disappearance suspicious and later said they were presumed dead.

Last week, officers announced that 30-year-old Whitby resident Joshua Burton had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his mother and grandmother.

