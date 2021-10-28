Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Body recovered confirmed to be missing Whitby woman, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 5:14 pm
Tatilda Noble (left) and Ava Burton are seen in undated photos. View image in full screen
Tatilda Noble (left) and Ava Burton are seen in undated photos. Durham Regional Police

Durham Regional Police say the body of a missing Whitby woman has been recovered.

Police said in a news release Thursday that a post-mortem examination conducted on human remains found in Kawatha Lakes, Ont., had been confirmed to be 58-year-old Ava Burton.

The statement said Ontario Provincial Police officers were called after human remains were located on The Glen Road in Mariposa Township after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Durham police officers were notified that evening and assisted with the investigation.

Read more: Road closed after human remains located in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

The release said a second body was recovered at the scene, but the identity of the second victim hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Police said both victims had “obvious signs of trauma.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officers previously said they were called to a home on Scepter Place in Whitby, near Garrard Road and Dryden Boulevard, just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Police said they received a call to “check on the well-being” of two women, identified as 58-year-old Ava Burton and 85-year-old Tatilda Noble, but when officers arrived they couldn’t find the women.

Read more: Missing Whitby women presumed dead, family member charged with murder: police

Police deemed their disappearance suspicious and later said they were presumed dead.

Last week, officers announced that 30-year-old Whitby resident Joshua Burton had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his mother and grandmother.

Click to play video: 'Family growing more worried over missing mother and daughter in Whitby' Family growing more worried over missing mother and daughter in Whitby
Family growing more worried over missing mother and daughter in Whitby – Oct 19, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagMurder tagWhitby tagDurham Regional Police tagDurham Police taghuman remains found tagAva Burton tagMissing whitby women tagWhitby missing women tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers