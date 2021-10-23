Missing Whitby women presumed dead, family member charged with murder: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Whitby women who went missing earlier this month are now presumed dead and a family member has been charged with murder, Durham Regional Police say.

In a statement released on Oct. 15, officers said they were called to a home on Scepter Place, near Garrard Road and Dryden Boulevard, just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.

It said police received a call to “check on the well-being” of the two women, identified as 58-year-old Ava Burton and 85-year-old Tatilda Noble, but when officers arrived they couldn’t find the women.

Police said at the time that officers found evidence at the scene which indicated “suspicious circumstances” surrounding their disappearance, but what was found isn’t clear.

Story continues below advertisement

Family of the two women had asked police to do a wellness check after not hearing from them. Police said earlier this week that the women were last heard from around Oct. 11.

In a news release issued Saturday, Oct. 23, police said the two women have still not been found, but it’s believed they are dead.

Thirty-year-old Whitby resident Joshua Burton has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his mother and grandmother.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are searching for clues that could help them locate the victims’ remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Nick Westoll and Frazer Snowdon