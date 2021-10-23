Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Missing Whitby women presumed dead, family member charged with murder: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 23, 2021 11:59 am
Click to play video: 'Family growing more worried over missing mother and daughter in Whitby' Family growing more worried over missing mother and daughter in Whitby
WATCH ABOVE: (Oct. 19) Family growing more worried over missing mother and daughter in Whitby

Two Whitby women who went missing earlier this month are now presumed dead and a family member has been charged with murder, Durham Regional Police say.

In a statement released on Oct. 15, officers said they were called to a home on Scepter Place, near Garrard Road and Dryden Boulevard, just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.

It said police received a call to “check on the well-being” of the two women, identified as 58-year-old Ava Burton and 85-year-old Tatilda Noble, but when officers arrived they couldn’t find the women.

Read more: Family worries grow as mystery deepens over missing mother, daughter in Whitby

Police said at the time that officers found evidence at the scene which indicated “suspicious circumstances” surrounding their disappearance, but what was found isn’t clear.

Story continues below advertisement

Family of the two women had asked police to do a wellness check after not hearing from them. Police said earlier this week that the women were last heard from around Oct. 11.

In a news release issued Saturday, Oct. 23, police said the two women have still not been found, but it’s believed they are dead.

Read more: Police appealing for tips after ‘suspicious disappearance’ of mother and daughter from Whitby

Thirty-year-old Whitby resident Joshua Burton has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his mother and grandmother.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are searching for clues that could help them locate the victims’ remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Nick Westoll and Frazer Snowdon

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHomicide tagMurder tagmissing person tagDurham Regional Police tagDurham Police tagMurder Charges tagAva Burton tagTatilda Noble tagMissing whitby women tagMissing women from Whitby tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers