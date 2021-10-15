Police appealing for tips after ‘suspicious disappearance’ of mother and daughter from Whitby

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police are asking for the public’s help after the “suspicious disappearance” of a 58-year-old woman and her 85-year-old mother from a home in Whitby.

In a statement released on Friday, officers said they were called to a home on Scepter Place, near Garrard Road and Dryden Boulevard, just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

It said police received a call to “check on the well-being” of the two women, identified as Ava Burton and Tatilda Noble, but after officers arrived they couldn’t find the women.

Investigators are looking for information surrounding the suspicious disappearance of two females who have been reported missing from a residence on Sceptor Place in Whitby.

“However, officers did locate evidence at the scene which indicates suspicious circumstances surrounding their disappearance,” the statement said.

It wasn’t disclosed what exactly was found inside the home that made the incident “suspicious.”

Meanwhile, anyone in the area with security or dashcam video or anyone who may have seen either of the women was asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.