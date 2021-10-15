Menu

Canada

Police appealing for tips after ‘suspicious disappearance’ of mother and daughter from Whitby

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 9:38 pm
Tatilda Noble and Ava Burton are seen in undated photos. View image in full screen
Tatilda Noble and Ava Burton are seen in undated photos. Handout / Durham Regional Police

Durham Regional Police are asking for the public’s help after the “suspicious disappearance” of a 58-year-old woman and her 85-year-old mother from a home in Whitby.

In a statement released on Friday, officers said they were called to a home on Scepter Place, near Garrard Road and Dryden Boulevard, just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

It said police received a call to “check on the well-being” of the two women, identified as Ava Burton and Tatilda Noble, but after officers arrived they couldn’t find the women.

“However, officers did locate evidence at the scene which indicates suspicious circumstances surrounding their disappearance,” the statement said.

It wasn’t disclosed what exactly was found inside the home that made the incident “suspicious.”

Meanwhile, anyone in the area with security or dashcam video or anyone who may have seen either of the women was asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

