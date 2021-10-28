Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Edmonton Elks to face each other for first time ever Friday night

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time ever, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will play a game against the Edmonton Elks when the two teams collide Friday night at Commonwealth Stadium.

The two teams have played each other 97 times in the past, but this is the first time they will clash on the field since Edmonton (2-7) adopted the Elks name.

CHML’s coverage of Friday’s game begins with the pregame show at 9 p.m., kickoff is at 9:45 p.m. After the game, catch The 5th Quarter on CHML, 900chml.com and on CHML’s Facebook page.

The Tiger-Cats (5-5) have won their last five games against Edmonton dating back to 2018, including a 36-16 victory in their last meeting, the 2019 Eastern Final at Tim Hortons Field.

Hamilton will not have receiver Bralon Addison (hamstring) or cornerback/kick returner Frankie Williams (head) on the field after neither was a participant at practice this week.

Addison has again landed on the club’s six-game injured list after injuring his leg in the first half of last week’s 32-3 victory over Ottawa.

Williams remains week-to-week since getting hurt in a game against Montreal on Oct. 2.

The struggling Elks traded quarterback Trevor Harris to the Alouettes in mid-October and earlier this week acquired QB Nick Arbuckle in a deal with the Toronto Argonauts just before the CFL‘s trade deadline.

Arbuckle will not play in Friday’s game as he continues to absorb the team’s playbook.

Rookie Taylor Cornelius is currently Edmonton’s starting quarterback with Dakota Prukop as the backup.

Edmonton is 0-5 at home this season and has never lost six straight home contests to start a season. Their current six-game home losing skid, dating back to the 2019 season, is tied for the longest in franchise history.

Hamilton is 2-3 on the road in 2021 and will be counting on the hot hand of QB Jeremiah Masoli, who has thrown five touchdowns and no interceptions in his last three outings.

Masoli has not thrown an interception over his last 94 pass attempts and is 3-0 all-time against Edmonton, while the Elks have recorded four picks in their last five games including three by defensive back Trumaine Washington.

In case you are wondering, Edmonton leads the all-time series against Hamilton 59-37-1, not including their two meetings in the Grey Cup final.

Edmonton trounced the Ticats 48-10 in the 1980 final at CNE Stadium in Toronto for the third title during the team’s unprecedented run of five consecutive championships.

Hamilton returned the favour six years later when the Cats crushed heavily favoured Edmonton 39-15 at BC Place Stadium.