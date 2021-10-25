Struggling Ottawa Redblacks fire general manager Marcel Desjardins

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Redblacks have fired general manager Marcel Desjardins.

The move comes after the Redblacks were defeated 32-3 by Hamilton on Saturday to fall to 2-9 this CFL season.

Assistant general manager Jeremy Snyder will act as interim general manager for the remainder of this season.

Desjardins came aboard as GM when the Redblacks joined the CFL in 2014.

Under his guidance, the Redblacks advanced to three Grey Cup finals over their first five seasons, winning it all in 2016.

However, the Redblacks have struggled recently. After losing to Calgary in the 2018 Grey Cup final, they went a league-worst 3-15 over the 2019 season.

The 2020 CFL season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

