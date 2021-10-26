Tickets for CFL’s 108th Grey Cup game in Hamilton on sale

Send this page to someone via email

Tickets for the first of two Grey Cup games Hamilton will host over the next three years are on sale as of Wednesday.

The 108th Canadian Football League’s (CFL) final is set for Tim Horton’s field on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The last time the city hosted the Grey Cup was the 84th edition of the game in 1996 in front of 38,595 at the facility’s previous incarnation, Ivor Wynne Stadium.

The Toronto Argonauts went on to win that game 43-37 over the Edmonton Eskimos.

The Argos were led by quarterback Doug Flutie, who would win his third Grey Cup MVP award.

The December Grey Cup game is expected to have a capacity of about 24,000. Fans attending will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

Hamilton is set to host a modified Grey Cup week in December with its traditional media events like the cup’s arrival, CFL Awards, head coaches conference, and the commissioner’s state of the league session.

The league also revealed COVID-19 restrictions will prevent the event’s major concert series and other large-scale fan get-togethers due to ongoing capacity restrictions for non-seated, general admission indoor events.

Fly-overs, pre-game and half-time shows for the game will be announced at a later date.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster or from the Tiger-Cats website.

The city will also host the 2023 championship at Tim Horton’s field.

