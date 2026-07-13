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Sports

B.C. Lions name McKnight special teams coordinator

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2026 12:51 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Elks' Austin Mack (3) is swarmed by the B.C, Lions defence during second half CFL football action in Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday July 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Dunsmoor. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks' Austin Mack (3) is swarmed by the B.C, Lions defence during second half CFL football action in Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday July 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Dunsmoor. SWD
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SURREY – The B.C. Lions have named veteran coach Dennis McKnight their new special teams coordinator.

The CFL club made the announcement Monday as it returned from a bye week.

McKnight spent five seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, including as special teams coordinator in 2024 and 2025, and spent the 2011 campaign as running backs coach for the then-Edmonton Eskimos.

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He previously coached in the XFL and with several NCAA programs, including the University of Hawaii and San Diego State.

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The Lions fired former special teams coordinator Cory McDiarmid on June 28 after opening the season with three straight losses.

B.C. (1-3) will return to play on Friday, taking on the Elks (4-1) in Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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