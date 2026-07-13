B.C. Lions name McKnight special teams coordinator

SURREY – The B.C. Lions have named veteran coach Dennis McKnight their new special teams coordinator.
The CFL club made the announcement Monday as it returned from a bye week.
McKnight spent five seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, including as special teams coordinator in 2024 and 2025, and spent the 2011 campaign as running backs coach for the then-Edmonton Eskimos.
He previously coached in the XFL and with several NCAA programs, including the University of Hawaii and San Diego State.
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The Lions fired former special teams coordinator Cory McDiarmid on June 28 after opening the season with three straight losses.
B.C. (1-3) will return to play on Friday, taking on the Elks (4-1) in Edmonton.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2026.
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