Sports

Edmonton Elks acquire QB Nick Arbuckle from the Argos

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted October 26, 2021 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test from fans, staff attending home games' Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test from fans, staff attending home games
WATCH (Aug. 30): Fans attending Edmonton Elks games at Commonwealth Stadium will need to be fully vaccinated (14 days after second dose) or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, starting at the club's home game on Friday, Oct. 15. Sarah Komadina has the details – Aug 30, 2021

After trading Trevor Harris to the Montreal Alouettes only nine days ago, the Edmonton Elks made another trade involving a quarterback on Tuesday by acquiring Nick Arbuckle from the Toronto Argonauts.

The Elks will send the rights to quarterback Chad Kelly, who was on their negotiation list, to the Argos along with a conditional third round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft. The pick will become a second rounder if the Elks are able to re-sign Arbuckle for the 2022 CFL season.

Read more: Elks trade QB Trevor Harris to Montreal leaving Cornelius as the starter

Arbuckle, 28, signed with the Argos in the off-season and played seven games, starting in four and recorded 1,158 passing yards while throwing for five touchdowns and six interceptions.

Arbuckle started his career with the Calgary Stampeders, in 2019 he started seven games because of an injury to Bo Levi Mitchell. Arbuckle recorded 2,103 passing yards while throwing for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

