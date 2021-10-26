Edmonton Elks acquire QB Nick Arbuckle from the Argos

After trading Trevor Harris to the Montreal Alouettes only nine days ago, the Edmonton Elks made another trade involving a quarterback on Tuesday by acquiring Nick Arbuckle from the Toronto Argonauts.

The Elks will send the rights to quarterback Chad Kelly, who was on their negotiation list, to the Argos along with a conditional third round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft. The pick will become a second rounder if the Elks are able to re-sign Arbuckle for the 2022 CFL season.

Arbuckle, 28, signed with the Argos in the off-season and played seven games, starting in four and recorded 1,158 passing yards while throwing for five touchdowns and six interceptions.

Arbuckle started his career with the Calgary Stampeders, in 2019 he started seven games because of an injury to Bo Levi Mitchell. Arbuckle recorded 2,103 passing yards while throwing for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

