Edmonton Elks lose veteran defensive back Mincy to practice injury

The Edmonton Elks practised on Monday and unfortunately it didn’t go very well for veteran defensive back Jonathon Mincy. The Elks starting short-side corner left practice on a cart after suffering an apparent left leg injury.

Head coach Jamie Elizondo says it’s early to speculate on the severity of the injury but there is plenty of concern.

“I didn’t see what happened on the field, as the action was away from Mincy,” Elizondo said. “I don’t have anything to say other than obviously if he’s down — he’s been such a great individual and leader for us, so we will see where he’s at.”

In nine games this season, Mincy has recorded 19 defensive tackles and two pass knockdowns.

The Elks also placed defensive lineman Jake Ceresna on the one-game injured list. Ceresna has returned home because his mother passed away after a two-year battle with cancer. Ceresna has 23 defensive tackles this season and three quarterback sacks.

U of A Golden Bears product and the Elks first round pick in this year’s CFL Draft Cole Nelson has been added to the team’s active roster. The Elks also released defensive lineman Rossini Sandjong, the team’s eighth round pick from the 2020 CFL Draft.

The Elks will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium looking to break a five-game losing streak and keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Kick-off will be at 7:45 p.m., 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off starting at 6 p.m.