Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update

Health officials in Manitoba will give an update on the province’s efforts against COVID-19 Wednesday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be joined by Dr. Joss Reimer, who heads up the province’s vaccine implementation task force, for a 12:30 p.m. online meeting with reporters. Global News will stream the availability in this story.

Manitoba reported 73 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The cases reported on the province’s COVID-19 dashboard bring Manitoba’s total number of active infections to 1,069 and the province’s five-day test positivity rate to 4.3 per cent.

It’s the first time the provincial five-day test positivity rate has passed four per cent since mid-July.

Manitoba has now reported 62,977 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

