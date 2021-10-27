SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 12:56 pm
Health officials give update on Manitoba's COVID-19 situation.

Health officials in Manitoba will give an update on the province’s efforts against COVID-19 Wednesday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be joined by Dr. Joss Reimer, who heads up the province’s vaccine implementation task force, for a 12:30 p.m. online meeting with reporters. Global News will stream the availability in this story.

Read more: COVID-19 — Manitobans can now sign for federal Pan-Canadian proof of vaccination

Manitoba reported 73 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

COVID-19: Manitoba health officials speak about vaccine rollout for kids 5-11

The cases reported on the province’s COVID-19 dashboard bring Manitoba’s total number of active infections to 1,069 and the province’s five-day test positivity rate to 4.3 per cent.

Read more: Manitoba reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 5-day test positivity rates passes 4 per cent

It’s the first time the provincial five-day test positivity rate has passed four per cent since mid-July.

Manitoba has now reported 62,977 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

