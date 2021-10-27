Menu

Crime

OPP officer facing assault charge in connection with incident in St. Jacobs: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 12:12 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say an OPP officer was arrested over the weekend in connection with an incident that occurred on the first of the month in Woolwich.

Police say Const. Ken Araujo, who has been a provincial police officer for 14 years, was arrested on Oct. 23 and charged with assault.

A spokesperson for the OPP told Global News that Araujo works out of the highway safety division in Mississauga.

“He has not been suspended, and there has not been a determination regarding any alteration of duties,” OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson told Global News in an email.

They say the incident occurred on Oct. 1 near Highway 85 and Sawmill Road but declined to provide any further details.

Police say he was released on an undertaking and will appear in court on Dec. 9.

“As the matter is currently before the court, the Waterloo Regional Police Service will not be releasing any further information in regards to this incident,” Waterloo police stated.

