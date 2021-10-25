American woman arrested for assaulting officer near Canada-U.S. border

Send this page to someone via email

An American woman is facing assault charges after fleeing the border crossing in Point Edward, Ont. Canada, police say.

On Saturday at 11:45 p.m., Lambton County OPP say they were contacted by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) after a vehicle fled the border crossing into Canada in Point Edward.

Before fleeing, police say the driver intentionally hit CBSA vehicles.

OPP were able to locate the vehicle, where they say the driver assaulted an officer before being placed under arrest.

Alisha Adkins, 41 from Indiana has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5000, resisting a peace officer, unauthorized possession of a weapon, and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Adkins is in custody following a bail hearing.

