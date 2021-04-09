Waterloo police officer charged with criminal harassment in Norfolk County

Send this page to someone via email

Another Waterloo Regional Police officer has been arrested, this time in Norfolk County.

Waterloo Regional Police say a 28-year member was charged with criminal harassment on Thursday by provincial police officers in Norfolk County.

Waterloo police say the alleged incident occurred a day earlier in Norfolk County while the veteran officer was off-duty.

They say they will not be releasing the officer’s name or any further details as it may identify the victim.

Last month, a 31-year veteran of the force was charged with impaired driving just days before he was to hand in his badge.’

