Waterloo police officer charged with criminal harassment in Norfolk County

Another Waterloo Regional Police officer has been arrested, this time in Norfolk County.
Waterloo Regional Police say a 28-year member was charged with criminal harassment on Thursday by provincial police officers in Norfolk County.
Waterloo police say the alleged incident occurred a day earlier in Norfolk County while the veteran officer was off-duty.
They say they will not be releasing the officer’s name or any further details as it may identify the victim.
Last month, a 31-year veteran of the force was charged with impaired driving just days before he was to hand in his badge.’
