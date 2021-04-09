Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police officer charged with criminal harassment in Norfolk County

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 4:42 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for two males between 16 and 19 years of age, around six-feet tall and were wearing dark clothing. One also donned a bright-coloured winter coat. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Another Waterloo Regional Police officer has been arrested, this time in Norfolk County.

Waterloo Regional Police say a 28-year member was charged with criminal harassment on Thursday by provincial police officers in Norfolk County.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police officer arrested hours before he was to leave force

Waterloo police say the alleged incident occurred a day earlier in Norfolk County while the veteran officer was off-duty.

They say they will not be releasing the officer’s name or any further details as it may identify the victim.

Trending Stories

Read more: Another Waterloo police officer arrested for off-duty incident

Last month, a 31-year veteran of the force was charged with impaired driving just days before he was to hand in his badge.’

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Footage, audio of 911 calls from Kitchener shooting released by police' Footage, audio of 911 calls from Kitchener shooting released by police
Footage, audio of 911 calls from Kitchener shooting released by police – Jan 13, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPWaterloo Regional PoliceKitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeCambridge crimeNorfolk County OPPNorfolk County crimenorfolk county newsWaterloo regional police officer arrestedWaterloo officer arrestedPolice officer arrest

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers