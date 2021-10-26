SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
News

Kingston restaurant appeals liquor licence suspension after ignoring COVID-19 mandates

By Megan King Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 6:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston restaurant appeals liquor licence suspension after ignoring COVID-19 mandates' Kingston restaurant appeals liquor licence suspension after ignoring COVID-19 mandates
Kingston restaurant and bar JAKK Tuesday's is appealing its liquor licence suspension to the AGCO. The resturant owner, Kelly Hale, appeared in front of a tribunal on Tuesday.

Longtime west-end bar and restaurant JAKK Tuesdays Sports Pub has been in the local spotlight since early September after a message posted on the restaurant’s marquee suggested they wouldn’t be following the province’s COVID-19 mandates.

The establishment, owned by Kelly Hale, went public with the fact that they wouldn’t be complying with mask mandates, checking for vaccination status or implementing contact tracing measures.

All of this led to the province’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission (AGCO) suspending the business’s liquor licence, with the intent of permanently revoking it.

Hale appealed the decision on the grounds that a public health inspection of his business was unlawful.

Hale appeared before the province’s licence appeal tribunal Tuesday, arguing the inspection of his business was done illegally.

When interviewed during the hearing, Hale repeatedly said he didn’t believe he had done anything to break the law.

He was asked if he would begin complying with the Reopening Ontario Act if his liquor licence was reinstated, and said he wouldn’t.

A decision on whether or not the AGCO will extend the suspension will be made within days, while a decision on whether or not to revoke the liquor licence completely could take two or more weeks.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
