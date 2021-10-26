SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at R. G. Sinclair Public School in Kingston

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 12:33 pm
The Limestone District School Board says a teacher and one class cohort are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at R. G. Sinclair Public School. View image in full screen
The Limestone District School Board says a teacher and one class cohort are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at R. G. Sinclair Public School. Mike Postovit / Global Kingston

The Limestone District School Board says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at one of its Kingston, Ont., schools.

According to a news release from the board, two R. G. Sinclair Public School students have tested positive for COVID-19, after a teacher tested positive Sunday.

Read more: KFL&A Public Health announces COVID-19 outbreaks at school, long-term care home

One class cohort is isolating, while the rest of the school remains open, the board said.

Still, visitors to the school will be restricted for the time being.

A letter has been sent home to parents with affected children with further instructions.

