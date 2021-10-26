COVID-19 outbreak declared at R. G. Sinclair Public School in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

The Limestone District School Board says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at one of its Kingston, Ont., schools.

According to a news release from the board, two R. G. Sinclair Public School students have tested positive for COVID-19, after a teacher tested positive Sunday.

One class cohort is isolating, while the rest of the school remains open, the board said.

Still, visitors to the school will be restricted for the time being.

A letter has been sent home to parents with affected children with further instructions.

6:49 Doctor examines the long-term province’s reopening plan Doctor examines the long-term province’s reopening plan