SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

KFL&A Public Health announces COVID-19 outbreaks at school, long-term care home

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 4:08 pm
KFL&A Public Health have declared COVID-19 outbreaks at a local French elementary school and a long-term care home. The health unit recorded a jump in cases Tuesday. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health have declared COVID-19 outbreaks at a local French elementary school and a long-term care home. The health unit recorded a jump in cases Tuesday. Megan King / CKWS TV

KFL&A Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, affecting a school and a long-term care home.

According to the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are five cases linked to École Élémentaire Publique Madeleine-De-Roybon, a French elementary school in Kingston. This outbreak was declared Wednesday.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared in Loughborough class cohort, Limestone board says

There are also two cases associated with an outbreak at Extendicare Kingston, a long-term care home in the city. This outbreak was declared Tuesday.

This comes the same day the health unit announced 13 new cases in the region, with 41 active cases of COVID-19.

The Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario did not immediately respond to a request for more information. KFL&A Public Health would not comment on either outbreak.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSchool Outbreak taglong term care outbreak tagoutbreaks kingston tagcovid outbreaks school tagCOVID-19 outbreaks kingston tagkingston covid outbreaks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers