KFL&A Public Health announces COVID-19 outbreaks at school, long-term care home

KFL&A Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, affecting a school and a long-term care home.

According to the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are five cases linked to École Élémentaire Publique Madeleine-De-Roybon, a French elementary school in Kingston. This outbreak was declared Wednesday.

There are also two cases associated with an outbreak at Extendicare Kingston, a long-term care home in the city. This outbreak was declared Tuesday.

This comes the same day the health unit announced 13 new cases in the region, with 41 active cases of COVID-19.

The Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario did not immediately respond to a request for more information. KFL&A Public Health would not comment on either outbreak.

