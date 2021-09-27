COVID-19 outbreak declared in Loughborough class cohort: Limestone board

Send this page to someone via email

The Limestone District School Board says a class cohort is isolating after a second case among the group caused the health unit to declare a COVID-19 outbreak.

There are now three cases of COVID-19 linked to Loughborough Public School, but only two are attributed to the same Grade 4 group.

The health unit declared an outbreak within the cohort Sunday, and ordered the group to self-isolate. Some students in a bus cohort have also been determined to be close contacts of an active case, and have been told to isolate.

The rest of the school remains open and classes are continuing as usual.

The affected class will be required to isolate until Oct. 3, the school board said.

As of Monday, there are nine cases of COVID-19 linked to Limestone District School Board schools.