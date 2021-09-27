SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared in Loughborough class cohort: Limestone board

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 10:05 am
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared among a Grade 4 class cohort at Loughborough Public School, according to the Limestone District School Board. View image in full screen
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared among a Grade 4 class cohort at Loughborough Public School, according to the Limestone District School Board. Mike Postovit / Global Kingston

The Limestone District School Board says a class cohort is isolating after a second case among the group caused the health unit to declare a COVID-19 outbreak.

There are now three cases of COVID-19 linked to Loughborough Public School, but only two are attributed to the same Grade 4 group.

The health unit declared an outbreak within the cohort Sunday, and ordered the group to self-isolate. Some students in a bus cohort have also been determined to be close contacts of an active case, and have been told to isolate.

Read more: Ernestown Secondary School goes virtual after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The rest of the school remains open and classes are continuing as usual.

The affected class will be required to isolate until Oct. 3, the school board said.

As of Monday, there are nine cases of COVID-19 linked to Limestone District School Board schools.

