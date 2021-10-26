Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston BIA reconsidering cancellation of nighttime Santa Claus parade

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 4:27 pm
With rules around large gatherings changing in Ontario, the BIA says events like the Santa Clause parade can go ahead safely. If approved, the parade will take place Nov. 20.
With rules around large gatherings changing in Ontario, the BIA says events like the Santa Clause parade can go ahead safely. If approved, the parade will take place Nov. 20. Downtown Kingston BIA

Despite recently announcing the cancellation of the annual Santa Claus parade, the Downtown Kingston BIA says they are revisiting the decision.

The nighttime parade has been a popular fixture in the community for more than 16 years. But, the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation last year.

Last week, it appeared the parade would meet a similar fate this year.

Read more: Kingston’s nighttime Santa Claus Parade cancelled for 2nd year in a row

Nevertheless, the BIA sent out an email Tuesday announcing that the province recently changed the rules relating to large outdoor gatherings.

This decision has caused the BIA to reconsider the cancellation and see if past participants may be interested in taking part in a parade on short notice.

Story continues below advertisement

If the parade goes ahead, it will take place Saturday, Nov. 20.

This will depend on the feedback received from parade stakeholders.

Click to play video: 'Highlights from the 2019 Kingston Santa Parade' Highlights from the 2019 Kingston Santa Parade
Highlights from the 2019 Kingston Santa Parade – Nov 18, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagParade tagCOVID-19 Rules tagBIA tagDowntown Kingston BIA tagKingston Santa Parade tagBIA parade tagSanta Claus Parade Kingston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers