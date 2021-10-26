Kingston BIA reconsidering cancellation of nighttime Santa Claus parade

Send this page to someone via email

Despite recently announcing the cancellation of the annual Santa Claus parade, the Downtown Kingston BIA says they are revisiting the decision.

The nighttime parade has been a popular fixture in the community for more than 16 years. But, the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation last year.

Last week, it appeared the parade would meet a similar fate this year.

Nevertheless, the BIA sent out an email Tuesday announcing that the province recently changed the rules relating to large outdoor gatherings.

This decision has caused the BIA to reconsider the cancellation and see if past participants may be interested in taking part in a parade on short notice.

If the parade goes ahead, it will take place Saturday, Nov. 20.

This will depend on the feedback received from parade stakeholders.

