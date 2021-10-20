Kingston’s nighttime Santa Clause Parade cancelled for 2nd year in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Downtown Kingston announced Wednesday that this year’s nighttime Santa Clause Parade will not be going ahead. This is the second year in a row the parade is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BIA said the decision was made after considerable consultation with KFL&A Public Health.

“We understand this is a beloved event; we are as disappointed as you that the event can not go forward, but we are already looking ahead to next year and making 2022’s Santa Parade the best ever,” the BIA said.

This year, Downtown Kingston says it’s been crafting new winter programming that will be COVID-friendly.

This includes a downtown holiday market, light displays, Santa’s Village, with a “version of Santa” on display 24/7 for photo opportunities, winter patios and a Window Wonderland contest for downtown businesses.

Click here for a full list of the BIA’s winter programming.