Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston’s nighttime Santa Clause Parade cancelled for 2nd year in a row

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 5:30 pm
Noah LeClaire and his mother Jennifer Amos wave at Santa through plexiglas during physically distanced visit with Santa in Kingston on Saturday, November 28, 2020. View image in full screen
Noah LeClaire and his mother Jennifer Amos wave at Santa through plexiglas during physically distanced visit with Santa in Kingston on Saturday, November 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Downtown Kingston announced Wednesday that this year’s nighttime Santa Clause Parade will not be going ahead. This is the second year in a row the parade is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BIA said the decision was made after considerable consultation with KFL&A Public Health.

“We understand this is a beloved event; we are as disappointed as you that the event can not go forward, but we are already looking ahead to next year and making 2022’s Santa Parade the best ever,” the BIA said.

Read more: Kingston’s 2020 Santa Claus parade cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

This year, Downtown Kingston says it’s been crafting new winter programming that will be COVID-friendly.

This includes a downtown holiday market, light displays, Santa’s Village, with a “version of Santa” on display 24/7 for photo opportunities, winter patios and a Window Wonderland contest for downtown businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

Click here for a full list of the BIA’s winter programming.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade called off for second straight pandemic year' Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade called off for second straight pandemic year
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
downtown kingston tagDowntown Kingston BIA tagkingston bia tagkingston bia winter programming tagKingston Santa Parade tagsanta parade cancelled tagsanta parade cancelled kingston tagSanta Parade Kingston tagwinter programs kingston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers