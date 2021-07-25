Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Edmonton News
July 25 2021 8:18pm
01:06

Santa travels from North Pole to visit the Taste of Edmonton

Many people taking in Taste of Edmonton were pleasantly surprised to see Santa had travelled from the North Pole to visit.

Advertisement

Video Home