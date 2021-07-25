Edmonton News July 25 2021 8:18pm 01:06 Santa travels from North Pole to visit the Taste of Edmonton Many people taking in Taste of Edmonton were pleasantly surprised to see Santa had travelled from the North Pole to visit. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8059074/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8059074/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?