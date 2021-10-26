Menu

Crime

Lindsay, Ont. resident arrested following reported drive-by shooting in Bobcaygeon in June: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 5:25 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have made an arrest in a June shooting in Bobcaygeon. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have made an arrest in a June shooting in Bobcaygeon. OPP

A Lindsay, Ont., resident faces weapons charges in connection to a reported drive-by shooting in the village of Bobcaygeon in June.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the investigation led to the arrest of the suspect by OPP in Elliot Lake.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP probe reported drive-by shooting in Bobcaygeon

On June 12, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Front Street. Witnesses reported that a motorcyclist had approached a pickup truck and multiple shots were fired.

No injuries were reported.

Police say a man on a sport bike-style motorcycle approached a Ford F-150 pickup truck and fired multiple shots.

Dakota Fredericks, 25, of Lindsay, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 22 and charged with two counts of discharging a firearm with intent and pointing a firearm, along with one count each of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, using a firearm while committing an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The accused was held in custody and scheduled to appear in Lindsay at a later date.

OPP say the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.khcrimestoppers.com.

