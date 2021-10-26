Man arrested after fire set in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a fire that occurred at a business in Kitchener, Ont., Tuesday morning.
Police say emergency services were called to a business on Water Street South near Charles Street at around 6 a.m. for a reported fire.
They say officers arrested a 29-year-old Kitchener man at the scene.
During the arrest, they allegedly found suspected fentanyl, a prohibited weapon, and suspected stolen identity documents.
The Kitchener man is facing a multitude of charges including arson and possession of a prohibited weapon.
He is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
