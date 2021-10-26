Menu

Crime

Man arrested after fire set in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 4:50 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a fire that occurred at a business in Kitchener, Ont., Tuesday morning.

Police say emergency services were called to a business on Water Street South near Charles Street at around 6 a.m. for a reported fire.

They say officers arrested a 29-year-old Kitchener man at the scene.

During the arrest, they allegedly found suspected fentanyl, a prohibited weapon, and suspected stolen identity documents.

The Kitchener man is facing a multitude of charges including arson and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

