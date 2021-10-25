Police investigating a teacher’s discipline at Kitchener elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are in the very early stages of an investigation into a teacher’s discipline of a student at a Kitchener elementary school.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the service received a complaint on Friday about an incident at Alpine Public School.

Detectives are conducting a criminal investigation into allegations involving discipline administered by a teacher on a student at Alpine Public School, Const. Ashley Dietrich said.

“The investigation is ongoing,” she said in an email.

Police did not provide any further details.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Region District School Board said they were aware of the investigation.

“Confidentiality prevents us from discussing the particulars of this situation,” Estefanía Brandenstein, board spokesperson, told Global News.

“We are aware of the issue and have taken all necessary steps.”