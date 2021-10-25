Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating a teacher’s discipline at Kitchener elementary school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 4:32 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say they are in the very early stages of an investigation of a teacher's discipline of a student at a Kitchener elementary school. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they are in the very early stages of an investigation of a teacher's discipline of a student at a Kitchener elementary school. File / Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police say they are in the very early stages of an investigation into a teacher’s discipline of a student at a Kitchener elementary school.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the service received a complaint on Friday about an incident at Alpine Public School.

Read more: Wilmot man arrested in connection with recent robbery in Kitchener

Detectives are conducting a criminal investigation into allegations involving discipline administered by a teacher on a student at Alpine Public School, Const. Ashley Dietrich said.

“The investigation is ongoing,” she said in an email.

Police did not provide any further details.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Region District School Board said they were aware of the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 3 young teens in handcuffs after armed robbery in Cambridge: police

“Confidentiality prevents us from discussing the particulars of this situation,” Estefanía Brandenstein, board spokesperson, told Global News.

“We are aware of the issue and have taken all necessary steps.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagWaterloo Region District School Board tagAlpine School Kitchener tagKitchener teacher investigated tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers