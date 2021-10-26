Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 10:36 am
Police say the driver of the Jetta, a 21-year-old man from Cambridge was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
Police say the driver of the Jetta, a 21-year-old man from Cambridge was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say a multi-vehicle collision in Cambridge that sent one person to hospital on Monday afternoon remains under investigation.

Police emergency services were called to Maple Grove Road near Beavercreek Road at around 3:35 p.m. for the crash.

Read more: Woman stabbed in Cambridge apartment was ‘targetted’: Police

A blue Volkswagen Jetta was eastbound on Maple Grove Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with an International Transport Trailer.

A tire was ejected from the truck, before hitting a third vehicle, a Toyota Venza.

Police say the driver of the Jetta, a 21-year-old man from Cambridge, was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection remained closed for several hours on Monday as police investigated the crash.

Read more: 3 young teens in handcuffs after armed robbery in Cambridge: police

Police say charges are pending as a result of the collision.

