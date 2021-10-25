Menu

Crime

Woman stabbed in Cambridge apartment was ‘targetted’: Police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 12:34 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman was stabbed at an apartment building in Cambridge on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls about an injured woman at a building on Walter Street at around 5:50 p.m.

Read more: Pharmacy in Cambridge suffers second attack of suspected anti-vax vandalism

They found a 23-year-old woman with multiple stabs wounds to her leg, police said.

Paramedics took her to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: London man, 25, killed in collision in Cambridge early Thursday

The incident was “targeted” and there are no threats to other area residents, police said. The investigation is continuing.

