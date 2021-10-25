Menu

Comments

Crime

3 young teens in handcuffs after armed robbery in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 3:11 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested three young teens in connection with a robbery which occurred in Cambridge, Ont., over the weekend.

Police say two teen boys were walking on Morning Calm Drive in Cambridge at around 10:30 p.m. when two teens boys and a girl walked up to them.

Read more: Woman stabbed in Cambridge apartment was ‘targetted’: Police

The suspects allegedly pulled a knife and demanded the victims hand over personal items.

Police say the victims were not harmed during the incident.

A 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy, both from Cambridge, were charged with robbery with a weapon and possession of stolen property. Police say the pair were released on an undertaking.

Read more: Pharmacy in Cambridge suffers second attack of suspected anti-vax vandalism

The third suspect, a 14-year-old boy from Cambridge, was held for a bail hearing after being charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon and possession of stolen property.

